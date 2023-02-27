U.S. 1st Lt. Axel Huss, director of operations for the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), helps lay webbing on a pallet of HESCO barriers being sent to Manda Bay, Kenya, while helping the 726th EABS travel management office at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2023. Other shops from the 726th EABS come together for such projects as part of an on-going effort to train multi-capable Airmen in basic cross-functional tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 07:09 Photo ID: 7653803 VIRIN: 230215-F-FJ284-1078 Resolution: 5532x3681 Size: 3.11 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 726th Expeditionary Air Force AFSCs work together for manpower integration initiative [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.