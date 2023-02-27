Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    726th Expeditionary Air Force AFSCs work together for manpower integration initiative [Image 2 of 3]

    726th Expeditionary Air Force AFSCs work together for manpower integration initiative

    DJIBOUTI

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. 1st Lt. Axel Huss, director of operations for the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), helps lay webbing on a pallet of HESCO barriers being sent to Manda Bay, Kenya, while helping the 726th EABS travel management office at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2023. Other shops from the 726th EABS come together for such projects as part of an on-going effort to train multi-capable Airmen in basic cross-functional tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 07:09
    Photo ID: 7653803
    VIRIN: 230215-F-FJ284-1078
    Resolution: 5532x3681
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 726th Expeditionary Air Force AFSCs work together for manpower integration initiative [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    726th Expeditionary Air Force AFSCs work together for manpower integration initiative
    726th Expeditionary Air Force AFSCs work together for manpower integration initiative
    726th Expeditionary Air Force AFSCs work together for manpower integration initiative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT