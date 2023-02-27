726th Expeditionary Air Force AFSCs work together for manpower integration initiative

U.S. Senior Airman Anjelica Aludion, member of the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron’s (EABS) Fly-Away Security Team, secures a pallet of HESCO barriers being sent to Manda Bay, Kenya, while helping the 726th EABS’ travel management office at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2023. Other shops from the 726th EABS come together for such projects as part of an on-going effort to train multi-capable Airmen in basic cross-functional tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

