    CJTF-HOA conducts first simulated joint FARP demonstration on African continent [Image 12 of 12]

    CJTF-HOA conducts first simulated joint FARP demonstration on African continent

    DJIBOUTI

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army security personnel board a KC-130J at the end of a simulated Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 22, 2023. The ability of a Joint Force Commander to move their forces fluidly across the theater to seize, retain and utilize initiatives against an adversary is key to ensuring readiness and resilience, and protecting assets and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

