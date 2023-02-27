CJTF-HOA conducts first simulated joint FARP demonstration on African continent

U.S. Army security personnel organize a perimeter around a KC-130J as its U.S. Marine Corps crew members unload supplies in support of a simulated Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 22, 2023. The ability of a Joint Force Commander to move their forces fluidly across the theater to seize, retain and utilize initiatives against an adversary is key to ensuring readiness and resilience, and protecting assets and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

