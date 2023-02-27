Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA conducts first simulated joint FARP demonstration on African continent [Image 4 of 12]

    CJTF-HOA conducts first simulated joint FARP demonstration on African continent

    DJIBOUTI

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 crew members unload supplies in support of a simulated Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 22, 2023. The FARP mission makes it possible to quickly refuel and rearm because aircraft supporting combat operations can refuel much closer to their area of operation, saving a significant amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 06:51
    Photo ID: 7653782
    VIRIN: 230222-Z-FJ284-1004
    Resolution: 5305x3529
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA conducts first simulated joint FARP demonstration on African continent [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA
    Task Force Wolfhound

    OPTIONS

