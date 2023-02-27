CJTF-HOA conducts first simulated joint FARP demonstration on African continent

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 crew members load supplies in support of a simulated Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 22, 2023. The FARP mission makes it possible to quickly refuel and rearm because aircraft supporting combat operations can refuel much closer to their area of operation, saving a significant amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

