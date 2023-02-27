Team Souda Congratulates Its Newest Command Fitness Leaders

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 24, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay receive Navy Command Fitness Letters of Certification from Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, and Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, in the Fitness Center on Feb. 24, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

