    Team Souda Congratulates Its Newest Command Fitness Leaders [Image 2 of 8]

    Team Souda Congratulates Its Newest Command Fitness Leaders

    GREECE

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 24, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Austin Castle, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Navy Command Fitness Letter of Certification from Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, and Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, in the Fitness Center on Feb. 24, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

