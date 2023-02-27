BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia -- Capt. Gregory D. Blyden, Commander, Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two, of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks to service members during the African American History Month observance on Diego Garcia. The event featured a special lunch menu, guest speaker and trivia game aimed at educating Diego Garcia service members on the contributions of African Americans throughout American history. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 03:59 Photo ID: 7653731 VIRIN: 230228-N-N0278-627 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diego Garcia Black History Month Celebration [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.