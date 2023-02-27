Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diego Garcia Black History Month Celebration [Image 2 of 2]

    Diego Garcia Black History Month Celebration

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia -- Capt. Gregory D. Blyden, Commander, Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two, of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks to service members during the African American History Month observance on Diego Garcia. The event featured a special lunch menu, guest speaker and trivia game aimed at educating Diego Garcia service members on the contributions of African Americans throughout American history. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 03:59
    Photo ID: 7653731
    VIRIN: 230228-N-N0278-627
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Black History Month Celebration [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diego Garcia Black History Month Celebration
    Diego Garcia Black History Month Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT