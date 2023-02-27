Diego Garcia Black History Month Celebration

BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia -- Yeoman 2nd Class Jordan Boyd, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a meal during the African American History Month observance on the island. The event featured a special lunch menu, guest speaker and trivia game aimed at educating Diego Garcia service members on the contributions of African Americans throughout American history. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Public Affairs)

