BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia -- Yeoman 2nd Class Jordan Boyd, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a meal during the African American History Month observance on the island. The event featured a special lunch menu, guest speaker and trivia game aimed at educating Diego Garcia service members on the contributions of African Americans throughout American history. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 03:59
|Photo ID:
|7653730
|VIRIN:
|230228-N-N0278-484
|Resolution:
|4568x3749
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FPO, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diego Garcia Black History Month Celebration [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
