Cadets selected to participate in the Sandhurst Competition at the South Korean Military Academy are conducting Call for training at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-Do, on 22 Feb 23.
The Sandhurst Competition, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy in April, is a competition where reserve officers from all over the world compete in various combat skills such as combat fitness, tactical first aid, and overcoming obstacles.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 01:01
|Photo ID:
|7653558
|VIRIN:
|230224-O-LX039-016
|Resolution:
|3941x2628
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training [Image 6 of 6], by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT