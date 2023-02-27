Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training [Image 4 of 6]

    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Cadets selected to participate in the Sandhurst Competition at the South Korean Military Academy are conducting Call for training at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-Do, on 22 Feb 23.

    The Sandhurst Competition, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy in April, is a competition where reserve officers from all over the world compete in various combat skills such as combat fitness, tactical first aid, and overcoming obstacles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 01:01
    Photo ID: 7653556
    VIRIN: 230224-O-LX039-011
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training [Image 6 of 6], by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training
    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training
    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training
    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training
    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training
    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #KMA
    #2ID/RUCD
    #Sandhurst Competition #Call for fire training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT