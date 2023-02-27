KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Call for fire training

Cadets selected to participate in the Sandhurst Competition at the South Korean Military Academy are conducting Call for training at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-Do, on 22 Feb 23.



The Sandhurst Competition, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy in April, is a competition where reserve officers from all over the world compete in various combat skills such as combat fitness, tactical first aid, and overcoming obstacles.

