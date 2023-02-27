Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2023 Kicks Off

    THAILAND

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Solomon Navarro 

    9th Mission Support Command

    1st Lt. Apisit Meejaiyen returns home for Cobra Gold 2023 to help support partnership building between U.S. and Royal Thai Forces. CG 23 is the 42nd iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

    #Cobra Gold
    #Indo-Pacific
    #USArmyReserve

