1st Lt. Apisit Meejaiyen returns home for Cobra Gold 2023 to help support partnership building between U.S. and Royal Thai Forces. CG 23 is the 42nd iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 23:06
|Photo ID:
|7653396
|VIRIN:
|230227-A-ZL172-133
|Resolution:
|7875x5253
|Size:
|23.77 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2023 Kicks Off, by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT