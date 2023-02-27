Cobra Gold 2023 Kicks Off

1st Lt. Apisit Meejaiyen returns home for Cobra Gold 2023 to help support partnership building between U.S. and Royal Thai Forces. CG 23 is the 42nd iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Location: TH