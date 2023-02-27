Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Mentor Students at Middle School STEM Program [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors Mentor Students at Middle School STEM Program

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - (Feb. 23, 2023) Two Remotely Operated Vehicles built by students from Princess Ke'elikolani Middle School’s STEM program maneuver underwater. Since September, Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, have volunteered at Princess Ke'elikolani Middle School’s STEM program to help students learn how to use tools safely and employ the engineering design process at an early age. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 19:53
    Photo ID: 7653300
    VIRIN: 230223-N-OT701-1015
    Resolution: 3750x2813
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Pearl Harbor
    JBPHH
    STEM
    Hawaii
    SeaPerch

