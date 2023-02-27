Sailors Mentor Students at Middle School STEM Program

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - (Feb. 23, 2023) Two Remotely Operated Vehicles built by students from Princess Ke'elikolani Middle School’s STEM program maneuver underwater. Since September, Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, have volunteered at Princess Ke'elikolani Middle School’s STEM program to help students learn how to use tools safely and employ the engineering design process at an early age. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

