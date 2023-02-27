Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN [Image 12 of 16]

    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, perform and learn ambush techniques and teamwork during their Situational Training Exercise lanes, on Lightning Academy, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. The soldiers learned and applied Jungle terrain tactics during the STX.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 20:38
    Photo ID: 7653284
    VIRIN: 230225-A-LR057-1235
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN [Image 16 of 16], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN
    1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd
    USARPAC
    Jungle
    25ID
    Lightning Academy
    Strike Hard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT