U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Pillsbury, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares the flight deck of an A-10C Thunderbolt II before pilots arrive for flight operations at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Pilots, maintainers and support staff from Osan Air Base, ROK participated in a contingency operating base training event to test communication and coordination with home station while temporarily performing their duties from Gwangju. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 19:31 Photo ID: 7653272 VIRIN: 230131-F-RI665-004 Resolution: 5766x3836 Size: 7.25 MB Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.