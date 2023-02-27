Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju [Image 4 of 5]

    25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots step to their aircraft before taking-off for flight operations at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Pilots flew sorties from Gwangju as part of a contingency operating base training event while testing communication and coordination with home station at Osan Air Base, ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Takeoff
    A-10
    Warthog
    Gwangju
    Contingency Operating Base
    51st FW

