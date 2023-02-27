25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju

U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots step to their aircraft before taking-off for flight operations at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Pilots flew sorties from Gwangju as part of a contingency operating base training event while testing communication and coordination with home station at Osan Air Base, ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

