U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manuel Bayron, 25th Fighter Squadron crew chief, stands by to marshal an A-10C Thunderbolt II while pilots prepare to takeoff for flying operations at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Pilots flew sorties in conjunction with a basewide training event at Osan Air Base, ROK while utilizing Gwangju as a contingency operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7653269
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-RI665-005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
