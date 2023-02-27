Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju [Image 3 of 5]

    25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manuel Bayron, 25th Fighter Squadron crew chief, stands by to marshal an A-10C Thunderbolt II while pilots prepare to takeoff for flying operations at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Pilots flew sorties in conjunction with a basewide training event at Osan Air Base, ROK while utilizing Gwangju as a contingency operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 7653269
    VIRIN: 230131-F-RI665-005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Takeoff
    A-10
    Warthog
    Gwangju
    Contingency Operating Base
    51st FW

