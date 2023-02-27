U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manuel Bayron, 25th Fighter Squadron crew chief, prepares the flight deck of an A-10C Thunderbolt II before pilots arrive for flight operations at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Operating as a geographically separated unit, Airmen at Gwangju tested communication and coordination with home station at Osan Air Base, ROK as part of a contingency operating base training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7653267
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-RI665-002
|Resolution:
|5518x3671
|Size:
|9.56 MB
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
