    25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju [Image 1 of 5]

    25th FS, FGS put A-10s in the air at Gwangju

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manuel Bayron, 25th Fighter Squadron crew chief, prepares the flight deck of an A-10C Thunderbolt II before pilots arrive for flight operations at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Operating as a geographically separated unit, Airmen at Gwangju tested communication and coordination with home station at Osan Air Base, ROK as part of a contingency operating base training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

