1-325 AIR, 82nd ABN

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, perform and learn ambush techniques and teamwork during their Situational Training Exercise, on Lightning Academy, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2023. The soldiers learned and applied Jungle terrain tactics during the STX.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US