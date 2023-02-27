Sailors Mentor Students at Middle School STEM Program

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (February 23, 2023) Students from Princess Ke'elikolani Middle School’s STEM program operate a fully functioning Remotely Operated Vehicle in preparation for the annual SeaPerch Challenge. Since September, Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet have volunteered at Princess Ke’elikolani Middle School’s STEM program to help students learn how to use tools safely and employ the engineering design process at an early age. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

