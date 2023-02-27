Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Mentor Students at Middle School STEM Program [Image 12 of 12]

    Sailors Mentor Students at Middle School STEM Program

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (February 23, 2023) Students from Princess Ke'elikolani Middle School’s STEM program operate a fully functioning Remotely Operated Vehicle in preparation for the annual SeaPerch Challenge. Since September, Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet have volunteered at Princess Ke’elikolani Middle School’s STEM program to help students learn how to use tools safely and employ the engineering design process at an early age. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 19:45
    Photo ID: 7653219
    VIRIN: 230224-N-KN989-1012
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Mentor Students at Middle School STEM Program [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    JBPHH
    STEM
    Hawaii
    SeaPerch
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

