    Boots on the court [Image 3 of 4]

    Boots on the court

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    The young players of a youth basketball team in DuPont, with their families, cheer on their team’s coach, Randall James, with the 593rd Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, as he leads the JBLM team against professional basketball team the Seattle Super Hawks during an exhibition game at Soldier’s Field House on Lewis Main Feb. 25.

    Department of Defense
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    JBLM-MWR 

