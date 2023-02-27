Boots on the court

The young players of a youth basketball team in DuPont, with their families, cheer on their team’s coach, Randall James, with the 593rd Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, as he leads the JBLM team against professional basketball team the Seattle Super Hawks during an exhibition game at Soldier’s Field House on Lewis Main Feb. 25.

