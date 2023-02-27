Boots on the court

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    JBLM basketball teammates, from left, Alex King, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade; Dmarkis Neal, 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division; and Jalen Manning, 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, look on as players battle for a rebound during an exhibition game at Soldier’s Field House on Lewis Main Feb. 25.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 17:52
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
