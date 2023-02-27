Boots on the court

JBLM basketball teammates, from left, Alex King, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade; Dmarkis Neal, 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division; and Jalen Manning, 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, look on as players battle for a rebound during an exhibition game at Soldier’s Field House on Lewis Main Feb. 25.

