Boots on the court

Joint Base Lewis-McChord's Randall James, 12, with the 593rd Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, blasts past a Super Hawks player as he races to score during an exhibition game at Soldier’s Field House on Lewis Main Feb. 25.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7653153
|VIRIN:
|230225-D-HT007-089
|Resolution:
|640x453
|Size:
|81.99 KB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
