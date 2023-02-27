A U.S. Airman assigned to the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, pulls a fuel hose to an aircraft during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.05 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Feb. 22, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US This work, Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anabel Del Valle