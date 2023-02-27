Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05 [Image 7 of 8]

    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, look over an F-35A Lightning II during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.05 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Feb. 22, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 7653050
    VIRIN: 230222-F-PU449-297
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05
    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05
    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05
    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05
    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05
    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05
    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05
    Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    ACC
    F-35 Lightning II
    WSEP
    355 FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT