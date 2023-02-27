Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, look over an F-35A Lightning II during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.05 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Feb. 22, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

