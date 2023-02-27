U.S. Airman First Class Bryan Arancibia, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, signals to an F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.05 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Feb. 22, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 7653045 VIRIN: 230222-F-PU449-129 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.79 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.