Tyndall hosts WSEP 23.05

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting lls assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, line the flightline during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.05 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Feb. 22, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

