Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event [Image 8 of 8]

    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Deployers from the 142nd Wing listen to closing remarks by Erik Engel, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, during a Yellow Ribbon event on February 25th, 2023, at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center, Seattle, Wash. The event hosted deployers from the 142nd Wing and worked to connect them with military resources designed to prepare and reintegrate servicemembers entering or exiting the deployment cycle. The Yellow Ribbon Program was founded in 2008 and works to connect servicemembers with vital resources during the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 7653029
    VIRIN: 230226-Z-WT152-1007
    Resolution: 5660x3778
    Size: 22.87 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event
    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event
    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event
    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event
    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event
    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event
    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event
    142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    families
    air national guard
    resources
    yellow ribbon
    deployers
    142nd wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT