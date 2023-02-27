Col. Christopher Lantagne, Vice Commander, 142nd Wing, pumps up the crowd during a Yellow Ribbon event on February 25th, 2023, at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center, Seattle, Washington. The event hosted deployers from the 142nd Wing and worked to connect them with military resources designed to prepare and reintegrate servicemembers entering or exiting the deployment cycle. The Yellow Ribbon Program was founded in 2008 and works to connect servicemembers with vital resources during the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

Date Taken: 02.25.2023
This work, 142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alexander Frank