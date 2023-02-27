Servicemembers and families from the 142nd Wing attend a class focused on relationship communication, hosted by Erik Engel, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, during a Yellow Ribbon event on February 25th, 2023, at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center, Seattle, Washington. The event hosted deployers from the 142nd Wing and worked to connect them with military resources designed to prepare and reintegrate servicemembers entering or exiting the deployment cycle. The Yellow Ribbon Program was founded in 2008 and works to connect servicemembers with vital resources during the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 16:59 Photo ID: 7653016 VIRIN: 230226-Z-WT152-1005 Resolution: 5293x3533 Size: 14.79 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 142nd Wing Deployers and Families attend Yellow Ribbon event [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.