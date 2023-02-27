Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB African American History Month Portrait Profiles [Image 3 of 4]

    Dover AFB African American History Month Portrait Profiles

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Airman 1st Class Ariana Nalica, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal apprentice, poses in uniform and in civilian attire with headphones and a video game controller at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2023. Nalica has been playing video games since she was four years old. She celebrates African American History Month by sharing her knowledge and unique experiences with her younger family members. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Mauricio Campino. Multiple images were combined and text was added.)

    Dover AFB
    Black History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

