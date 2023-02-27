Airman 1st Class Ariana Nalica, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal apprentice, poses in uniform and in civilian attire with headphones and a video game controller at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2023. Nalica has been playing video games since she was four years old. She celebrates African American History Month by sharing her knowledge and unique experiences with her younger family members. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Mauricio Campino. Multiple images were combined and text was added.)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7653013
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-DA916-2069
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB African American History Month Portrait Profiles [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
