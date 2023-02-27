Pershall Road Verification

A United States Army Corps of Engineers Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program collects soil samples from a remediated strip of Pershall Road in Hazelwood, Missouri to verify remediation at the site was successful. The FUSRAP team’s ability to initiate sampling activities on Pershall Road was enabled by an ongoing partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation, who notifies the team of roadwork that makes previously inaccessible soils available for sampling, testing and remediation. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains actively engaged in activities to address community concerns about radioactive material along Coldwater Creek and will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of the community, guided by data-driven decisions.

