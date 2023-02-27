U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center 50th anniversary

NEW LONDON, Conn. – A tour group observes a walkthrough presentation at the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) during its 50th anniversary Feb. 27, 2023. The center has significant on-going collaboration and partnerships with local organizations, such as the Connecticut National Guard, but also national ones including the National Security Research Enterprise and the Federal Laboratory Consortium. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

