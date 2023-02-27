Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center 50th anniversary [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center 50th anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    NEW LONDON, Conn. – A tour group observes a walkthrough presentation at the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) during its 50th anniversary Feb. 27, 2023. The center has significant on-going collaboration and partnerships with local organizations, such as the Connecticut National Guard, but also national ones including the National Security Research Enterprise and the Federal Laboratory Consortium. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 15:08
