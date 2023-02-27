From Air to Space, Captain Victoria Ponder Blazes a Path

U.S. Space Force Capt. Victoria Ponder, 2nd Range Operations Squadron flight commander, poses for a photo on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Feb. 24, 2023. Capt. Ponder entered the military as an Air Force Acquisitions officer, but later transferred to the Space Force to pursue a career in space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

