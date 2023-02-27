Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Air to Space, Captain Victoria Ponder Blazes a Path

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Victoria Ponder, 2nd Range Operations Squadron flight commander, poses for a photo on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Feb. 24, 2023. Capt. Ponder entered the military as an Air Force Acquisitions officer, but later transferred to the Space Force to pursue a career in space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    IMAGE INFO

    From Air to Space, Captain Victoria Ponder Blazes a Path

    Black History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    BHM
    U.S. Space Force

