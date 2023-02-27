Gerita Cochran (left) and Simeon Sykes (right) are current U.S. Army Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center employees who previously participated in the DoD HBCU/MI Summer Research Program. They gathered test information for their research program during their internships at the Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Ellie White).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 14:59 Photo ID: 7652871 VIRIN: 230227-A-GY757-741 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 226.37 KB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Laboratory Participates in DOD Research Program for HBCU/MI Students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.