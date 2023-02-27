Gerita Cochran (left) and Simeon Sykes (right) are current U.S. Army Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center employees who previously participated in the DoD HBCU/MI Summer Research Program. They gathered test information for their research program during their internships at the Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Ellie White).
Army Laboratory Participates in DOD Research Program for HBCU/MI Students
