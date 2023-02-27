Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Laboratory Participates in DOD Research Program for HBCU/MI Students

    Army Laboratory Participates in DOD Research Program for HBCU/MI Students

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Gerita Cochran (left) and Simeon Sykes (right) are current U.S. Army Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center employees who previously participated in the DoD HBCU/MI Summer Research Program. They gathered test information for their research program during their internships at the Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Ellie White).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7652871
    VIRIN: 230227-A-GY757-741
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 226.37 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Laboratory Participates in DOD Research Program for HBCU/MI Students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Laboratory Participates in DOD Research Program for HBCU/MI Students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chemical
    Research
    Biological
    People
    Internship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT