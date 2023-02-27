Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kick off National Nutrition Month with savings in Commissary Sales Flyers for Feb. 27 – March 12

    Kick off National Nutrition Month with savings in Commissary Sales Flyers for Feb. 27 – March 12

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    With March being National Nutrition Month, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Feb. 27- March 12 offers service members and their families extra savings to help them build healthier habits by cooking more meals at home and making simple substitutions of healthier ingredients.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:53
    Photo ID: 7652579
    VIRIN: 230227-O-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 480x384
    Size: 56.15 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kick off National Nutrition Month with savings in Commissary Sales Flyers for Feb. 27 – March 12, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kick off National Nutrition Month with savings in Commissary Sales Flyers for Feb. 27 &ndash; March 12

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    National Nutrition Month
    Commissary Sales Flyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT