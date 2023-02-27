With March being National Nutrition Month, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Feb. 27- March 12 offers service members and their families extra savings to help them build healthier habits by cooking more meals at home and making simple substitutions of healthier ingredients.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:53 Photo ID: 7652579 VIRIN: 230227-O-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 480x384 Size: 56.15 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kick off National Nutrition Month with savings in Commissary Sales Flyers for Feb. 27 – March 12, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.