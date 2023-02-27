Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Come eat at our lunch counter [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Barbara Gersna 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    Speaker, Rev. Dr. Sylvia Tucker, civil rights leader, director of pastoral care and chaplain for TriCities Hospital in Hopewell, Virginia, speaks at Kenner Army Health Clinic's Black History Month celebration, Feb. 23, 2023 at Fort Lee, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:48
    Photo ID: 7652574
    VIRIN: 230223-A-KJ673-315
    Resolution: 2757x3313
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Come eat at our lunch counter [Image 2 of 2], by Barbara Gersna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month
    Fort Lee
    Army Medicine
    Kenner Army Health Clinic
    Dr. Tucker

