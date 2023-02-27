230217-N-YN807-1178 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2023) Sailors parade the colors during Chief Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum, Feb. 17, 2023. Midway, the longest-serving aircraft carrier in the 20th century, hosts more than 400 military ceremonies and events each year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7652570
|VIRIN:
|230217-N-YN807-1178
|Resolution:
|2583x3875
|Size:
|786.95 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors parade the colors at Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony at USS Midway Museum [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
