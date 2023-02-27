Sailors parade the colors at Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony at USS Midway Museum

230217-N-YN807-1178 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2023) Sailors parade the colors during Chief Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum, Feb. 17, 2023. Midway, the longest-serving aircraft carrier in the 20th century, hosts more than 400 military ceremonies and events each year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander/Released)

Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 Location: CA, US