    NCTS conduct Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony at USS Midway Museum [Image 2 of 3]

    NCTS conduct Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony at USS Midway Museum

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Alexander 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    230217-N-YN807-1040 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2023) Chief Information Systems Technician Josh Pester, assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station San Diego (NCTS), presents the ensign to his family during his retirement ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum, Feb. 17, 2023. NCTS San Diego continues to focus on providing quality, integrated tactical and non-tactical telecommunications connectivity to local and regional customers, afloat and ashore, through a cooperative effort with the Regional Information Technology Service Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 7652568
    VIRIN: 230217-N-YN807-1040
    Resolution: 5316x3544
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: CA, US
    This work, NCTS conduct Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony at USS Midway Museum [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCTS conduct Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony at USS Midway Museum
    NCTS conduct Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony at USS Midway Museum
    Sailors parade the colors at Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony at USS Midway Museum

    Retirement ceremony
    NCTS

