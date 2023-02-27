NCTS conduct Information Systems Technician Josh Pester’s retirement ceremony at USS Midway Museum

230217-N-YN807-1009 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2023) Chief Information Systems Technician Josh Pester, assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station San Diego (NCTS), escorts his family ashore during his retirement ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum, Feb. 17, 2023. NCTS San Diego continues to focus on providing quality, integrated tactical and non-tactical telecommunications connectivity to local and regional customers, afloat and ashore, through a cooperative effort with the Regional Information Technology Service Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander/Released)

