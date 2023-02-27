Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman [Image 4 of 4]

    An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Diana Nesukh 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Lt Col Alexis Johnson has dedicated eighteen years of her life to the Air Force and currently serves as the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron commander at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 12:27
    Photo ID: 7652392
    VIRIN: 230227-A-AB123-001
    Resolution: 1125x861
    Size: 267.14 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman [Image 4 of 4], by Diana Nesukh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman
    An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman
    An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman
    An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    black history month
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Air Force Civil Engineer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT