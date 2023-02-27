Lt Col Alexis Johnson has dedicated eighteen years of her life to the Air Force and currently serves as the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron commander at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 12:27
|Photo ID:
|7652392
|VIRIN:
|230227-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|1125x861
|Size:
|267.14 KB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman [Image 4 of 4], by Diana Nesukh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
An Unbreakable Oath to Serve: How Education and 9/11 Impacted One Airman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT