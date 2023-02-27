Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MIS stands up Japanese order of battle section

    MIS stands up Japanese order of battle section

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Map of the Pacific theater from an Order of Battle Bulletin detailing estimated Japanese ground strengths as of 25 April 1945 (courtesy graphic).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 11:58
    Photo ID: 7652360
    Resolution: 3345x3153
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIS stands up Japanese order of battle section, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MIS stands up Japanese order of battle section

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Intelligence Service
    Far East Branch
    Japanese order of battle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT