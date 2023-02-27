A group of experienced and aspiring aviators with Women in Aviation Tampa Bay Chapter pose for a photo with service members assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing near a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. Groups like Women in Aviation visit MacDill to gain a better understanding the Air Force Mission and the different roles associated with aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7652332
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-CC148-1128
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women in Aviation - experienced and aspiring aviators meet with servicemembers [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
