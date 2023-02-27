Women in Aviation - experienced and aspiring aviators meet with servicemembers

A group of experienced and aspiring aviators with Women in Aviation Tampa Bay Chapter pose for a photo with service members assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing near a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. Groups like Women in Aviation visit MacDill to gain a better understanding the Air Force Mission and the different roles associated with aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

