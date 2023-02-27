Women in Aviation - experienced and aspiring aviators meet with servicemembers

U.S. Air Force Capt. Orchydia Sackey, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, explains aerial refueling procedures to members of the Women in Aviation Tampa Bay Chapter during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The tour gave experienced and aspiring aviators the chance to meet with servicemembers and gain a better understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7652331
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-CC148-1009
|Resolution:
|4910x5504
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
