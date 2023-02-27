Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Aviation - experienced and aspiring aviators meet with servicemembers [Image 3 of 4]

    Women in Aviation - experienced and aspiring aviators meet with servicemembers

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Orchydia Sackey, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, explains aerial refueling procedures to members of the Women in Aviation Tampa Bay Chapter during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The tour gave experienced and aspiring aviators the chance to meet with servicemembers and gain a better understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

