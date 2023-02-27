A member of the Women in Aviation Tampa Bay Chapter looks through binoculars while touring the Air Traffic Control tower at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The tour gave experienced and aspiring aviators the chance to meet with servicemembers and gain a better understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 11:35 Photo ID: 7652330 VIRIN: 230223-F-CC148-1150 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 3.31 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women in Aviation - experienced and aspiring aviators meet with servicemembers [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.