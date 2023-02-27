230224-N-BX517-1270 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, congratulates Sailors assigned to the Italian Navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) , Feb. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 12:17
|Photo ID:
|7652326
|VIRIN:
|230224-N-BX517-1270
|Resolution:
|5321x2993
|Size:
|824.42 KB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
