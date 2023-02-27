Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations [Image 6 of 9]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariano Lopez 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230224-N-BX517-1240 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Senior military leadership pose for a photo aboard the Italian Navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), Feb. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez)

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

