USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations

230224-N-BX517-1240 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Senior military leadership pose for a photo aboard the Italian Navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), Feb. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 Photo ID: 7652325 Location: ADRIATIC SEA