    EA-18G Growlers arrive at MacDill AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    EA-18G Growlers arrive at MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to the 134th Electronic Attack Squadron, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, is shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2023. The EA-18G is the first electronic warfare aircraft produced in more than 35 years, equipped with a newly designed electronic warfare suite capable of carrying out a wide range of enemy defense suppression missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

